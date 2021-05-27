Medical Cannabis Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The Global Medical Cannabis market exhibited strong growth the market to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2021-2027.

Cannabis is a psychotropic drug derived from the Cannabaceae family of cannabis plants. It has been used medically in ancient Indian, Chinese, Egyptian, and Islamic cultures. Today, cannabis is applied for the treatment of a wide range of diseases and conditions, including cancer, chronic pain, depression, arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, migraine, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). ), Alzheimer’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s disease. Due to its therapeutic effectiveness, cannabis has been approved for medical use in several countries with varying levels of legal restrictions.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Species:

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

By Derivatives:

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Others

By Application:

Cancer

Arthritis

Migraine

Epilepsy

Others

Key Players

The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Medical Cannabis industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Medical Cannabis Market Report

1. What was the Medical Cannabis Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Medical Cannabis Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Cannabis Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Medical Cannabis market.

The market share of the global Medical Cannabis market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Medical Cannabis market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Medical Cannabis market.

