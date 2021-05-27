New Report: Global Citrus Fiber Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Citrus Fiber market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global citrus fiber market is the increased adoption of citrus fiber as a natural source of vitamin C. Citrus fiber has many health benefits such as it helps in maintaining the body metabolism, digestion, and immunity booster due to which it is highly in demand across the globe. Besides, due to these properties, it is highly being consumed among the people during the COVID-19 outbreak as a nutritive ingredient in order to contain the disease.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/citrus-fiber-market

Besides, the presence of the key players continuously innovating novel technologies also enhances market growth. Players such as Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours And Co., Fiberstar, Inc., Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken, Lucid Colloids Ltd., and Naturex SA among others substantially contribute to the market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Cargill Inc. has completed the acquisition of Polyol Product Line Agrol and Other Assets of BioBased Technologies. This acquisition by the company is likely to aid its revenue generation as well as strengthen the company’s position in the global market.

A Full Report of Global Citrus Fiber Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/citrus-fiber-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Grade, Function, and Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours And Co., Fiberstar, Inc., Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken, Lucid Colloids Ltd., and Naturex SA among others

Global Citrus Fiber Market – Segmentation

By Grade

Food

Pharmaceutical

By Function

Water Binders/ Fat Replacers

Thickening Agents

Gelling Agents

By Application

Food

Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Citrus Fiber Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/citrus-fiber-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404