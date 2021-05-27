New Report: Global Citrus Fiber Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Citrus Fiber market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global citrus fiber market is the increased adoption of citrus fiber as a natural source of vitamin C. Citrus fiber has many health benefits such as it helps in maintaining the body metabolism, digestion, and immunity booster due to which it is highly in demand across the globe. Besides, due to these properties, it is highly being consumed among the people during the COVID-19 outbreak as a nutritive ingredient in order to contain the disease.
Besides, the presence of the key players continuously innovating novel technologies also enhances market growth. Players such as Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours And Co., Fiberstar, Inc., Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken, Lucid Colloids Ltd., and Naturex SA among others substantially contribute to the market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Cargill Inc. has completed the acquisition of Polyol Product Line Agrol and Other Assets of BioBased Technologies. This acquisition by the company is likely to aid its revenue generation as well as strengthen the company’s position in the global market.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Grade, Function, and Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours And Co., Fiberstar, Inc., Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken, Lucid Colloids Ltd., and Naturex SA among others
Global Citrus Fiber Market – Segmentation
By Grade
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
By Function
- Water Binders/ Fat Replacers
- Thickening Agents
- Gelling Agents
By Application
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Citrus Fiber Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
