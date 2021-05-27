Global Contactless Biometrics Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global contactless biometrics market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The outbreak of COVID-19 had positively impacted the growth of the market. The rising need for the contactless biometric in the need to contain the spread of the virus and maintain security levels is the key aspect that drives the growth of the global contactless biometrics market. Rising COVID-19 cases across the globe are pushing everyone to minimize physical contact with the common surface, thereby, increasing the adoption of various contactless biometrics such as the face, iris, and voice & speech. Hence, this promotes the growth of the contactless biometrics market during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/contactless-biometrics-market

Besides, governments and the key players operating in the market across the globe have also worked up their measures to implement contactless biometrics technology to quickly react to the crisis. Players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Aware Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., and Sonix Inc. among others substantially contribute to the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, HID Global collaborated with Fidesmo, a company that enables the connection between contactless services and wearables. Under the collaboration, HID Global will bring more use cases to wearables in partnership with Fidesmo. Thus, the launch of novel products by the companies is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A Full Report of Global Contactless Biometrics Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/contactless-biometrics-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Component, Application, and End-Use

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Aware Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., and Sonix Inc. among others

Global Contactless Biometrics Market – Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Face

Iris

Voice & Speech

Others

By End-Use

BFSI

IT &Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Utilities

Others

Global Contactless Biometrics Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/contactless-biometrics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404