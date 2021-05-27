Surgical Boom Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Surgical Boom Market size is projected to experience significant growth from 2021 to 2027.

Surgical booms, also known as equipment columns or feed heads, are installed in medical facilities for easy access to power. Audiovisual data service; Medical gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. The boom reduces the clutter caused by the cord, so there is no risk of tripping over. There are also shelves to help organize and centralize surgical equipment. The increased number of surgeries and the benefits of the surgical boom, such as flexibility, increased safety, and mobility, are key factors driving the market growth. However, in the hybrid operating room, the annoying feature of the surgical boom limits the market growth.

Market Segments

By Installation

Roof-Mounted

Floor Mounted

By Product Type

Equipment Boom

Utility Boom

Anesthesia Boom

Custom Boom

By Mobility

Free Standing

Mobile

Key Players

Some of the key industry players include Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Amico, Maquet Holdings, Trumpf Medical, Skytron, C V Medical.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Surgical Boom industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Surgical Boom Market Report

1. What was the Surgical Boom Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Surgical Boom Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surgical Boom Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Surgical Boom market.

The market share of the global Surgical Boom market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Surgical Boom market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Surgical Boom market.

