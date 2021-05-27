European Online Casino Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

European online casino market is major market for online casino across the globe and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. High smartphone penetration and availability of high-speed internet connection along with the legalization of online casino in the country are the major motivators of the growth of online casino market in European region. Online casino playing is legal in major countries of Europe such as Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, and Denmark among others. The Spanish Gambling Act, or Law 13/2011, is responsible for regulating online casinos in the country.

The enforcement Spanish Gambling Act, led to the opening of several licensed online casinos in Spain, and the number of licensed sports betting shops has grown by an incredible 300% since 2011.The rising number of licensed online casino in the country is anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market. European countries are taking several moves to make online casino legal in its countries. With the increasing legal licensing of websites for online casino in the region, the more people are likely to play online casino in leisure time. Therefore, the legalization of online casino region is anticipated to drive the regional market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Type

By Device Type

Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.

European Online Casino Market Report Segment

By Type

Web-based Casino

Download-Based Online Casino

Live Based Casino

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

European Online Casino Market Report Segment Based on Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Camelot Group

Flutter Entertainment PLC

GVC Holdings Plc

LeoVegas AB

Microgaming

NetEnt AB

Playcherry Ltd.

PPB GE Ltd.

Rank Group Plc

Sky Betting and Gaming

The Kindered Group

The Stars Group Inc.

William Hill PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

