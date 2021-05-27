UK Generic Drugs Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

UK generic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period. Significant prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and CVD is primarily driving the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) estimation, there will be 457,960 new cancer incidences reported in 2020. Generic drugs have been playing a vital role in cancer treatment. For instance, in everyday practice, patients suffering from early-stage breast cancer, and children suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia are treated using generic drugs. In cancer care, generic drugs are also significantly used in supportive care beyond chemotherapy.

Moreover, as per Diabetes UK, in 2018-2019, there were 3.9 million people who have been diagnosed with diabetes in the UK. This leads to an increasing demand for generic medicines for diabetes which include Glyburide, Glimepiride (Amaryl), and Glipizide. Further, Eli Lilly offers a generic version of Sanofi’s Lantus insulin, named Abasria insulin that is recommended for the treatment of diabetes. Cost is the major benefit associated with the use of generic drugs. The cost of generic drugs can be up to 85% lower compared to the brand-name drug. This, in turn, is supporting to drive market growth.

Scope of the UK Generic Drugs Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Application and Route of Administration

Competitive Landscape- Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, and Novartis International AG

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the UK Generic Drugs Market

In November 2020, the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) declared that it recommends granting marketing authorization for the generic drug Lenalidomide Mylan (lenalidomide). This hard capsule is indicated to treat follicular lymphoma and multiple myeloma. It is a generic version of Celgene’s Revlimid, approved in the European Union (EU) since 2007.

In July 2019, Sandoz, a part of Novartis International AG declared the introduction of the generic cancer drug gefitinib which is intended for adult patients suffering from locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. It is available in 13 countries across Europe and the company will constantly widen to other countries through a phased rollout.

UK Generic Drugs Market-Segmentation

By Application

Cancer

CVD

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Diabetes

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Inhaler

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca plc

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

