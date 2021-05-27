US Diving Suits Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The US diving suits market is estimated to exhibit a rapid CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The US has developed a national strategy for ocean exploration, which leads to discoveries and by exploring, it identified that around one-third of gas and one quarter of oil supply in the US come from ocean and continental shelf, which increases the number of divers in the US and increases the potential for diving suits in the market.

Pearl shell diving takes place in Tennessee in the US from where 80% of mussel shells are exported as there is one place in the US where pearl shell diving takes place. This, in turn, boost the demand for diving suits as diving increases. Also, there are five common places for commercial diving in the US, which includes Gulf of Mexico where the demand for commercial divers is very high as it is a place from where a large amount of gas and oil comes from and most of the work in this place is offshore diving. California is the energy renewal sector where a greater number of divers are engaged in managing offshore wind farms. Washington state is a place where top diving schools exist, and it employs number of commercial divers for training. Great Lakes is a most popular diving spot in the US as it holds a large number of shipwrecks and animals. Alaska holds huge amount of gas and oil reserves in the US, which will increase the need for commercial divers in the coming years, thereby creating opportunities for the diving suits market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2021

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segments Covered- by Product, Price Range, and Sales Channel

Country Covered- US

Competitive Landscape- Aqua Lung International; Beuchat; Huish Outdoors, LLC.; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; and MARES

US Diving Suits Market Report Segment

By Product

Dry Suits

Semi-Dry Suits

Wet Suits

By Price Range

Low-Priced

Moderately Priced

High-Priced

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

AdvaCare Pharma

Aqua Lung International

Beuchat

Billabong

Camaro GesmbH

Cressi S.p.A.

Diving Unlimited International

Dive Rite

H2Odyssey

Henderson Neosport

Huish Outdoors, LLC.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

MARES

Ocean Rodeo

Quiksilver, Inc.

Santi

SHEICO Group

Tabata Co., Ltd.

Tilos Inc.

