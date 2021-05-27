Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at US$ 5.1 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring devices measure blood sugar levels in diabetics. Non-invasive glucose monitoring means measuring blood without puncturing the skin or causing pain or trauma to the consumer, which is why non-invasive devices have gained popularity. Non-invasive measurement of blood sugar levels improves the level of blood sugar control and the quality of life of diabetics. In addition, it is used for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients.

Market Segments

By Technology

MIR/NIR (Mid/Near-Infrared Spectroscopy)

Raman Spectroscopy

Occlusion Spectroscopy

Optical Coherence Tomography

Thermal Emission Spectroscopy

Photoacoustic Spectroscopy

Impedance/Dielectric Spectroscopy

Electromagnetic

Others

By Modality

Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Non-wearable /Table-top Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Key Players

Some of the major industry players operating in the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices industry include Abbott Laboratories, Cnoga, DexCom, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Integrity Applications, Inc., MediWise, Medtronic, Nemaura, OrSense , Taiwan Biophotonic Corporation, Tech4Life Enterprises.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report

1. What was the Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market.

The market share of the global Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market.

