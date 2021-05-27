US Queue Management System Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The US queue management system market is estimated to exhibit a sturdy CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The US is one of the most developed countries with respect to economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. In terms of technological aspects, the country has advanced exceptionally in the last two decades. Queue management systems have bolstered their place in the US, being the largest market across the globe. Exceptional smartphone penetration, advanced technological verticals, growth in diverse industries, and urbanization are major growth enablers for the US queue management system market.

Further, social distancing because of COVID-19 fears will become crucial, especially in the last quarter of 2020 and 2021. This would also stem from a rise in patient footfall along with greater emphasis over hygiene. Health and hygiene are important aspects to maintain social dynamics. Developed nations such as the US have implemented a policy driven architecture to maintain a healthy lifestyle in their societies. For instance, the WHO recommendation for preventing maternal infections is being adopted by numerous developed nations. US is the worst hit COVID-19 country and thus the need for queue management system will be reasonable high during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Type, End-user, and Deployment

Country Covered- US

Competitive Landscape- Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Lavi Industries, QLess, Inc., Tensator Inc, and V-count

US Queue Management System Market Report Segment

By Type

Linear Queuing

Virtual Queuing

By End-user

Financial Institutions

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Telecom

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Company Profiles

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Countwise

Lavi Industries

Q-nomy Inc.

QLess, Inc.

Qmatic

Queueme Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tensator Inc

TimeTrade

V-count

