Lidar Drone Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

A key driving factor for the growth of the market is the encouragement from governments and research institutes for the adoption of LiDAR drones.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022 owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in this region.

LiDAR Drone market size is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2027, from US$ 29 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19% during 2021-2027.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Archaeology

Environment

Entertainment

Precision Agriculture

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global LiDAR Drone market are:

3D Robotics

DJI

Phoenix Aerial Systems

Faro Technology

Leica Geosystems

Optech

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Trimble Navigation

Sick

Velodyne Lidar

Yellowscan

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Lidar Drone industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Lidar Drone Market Report

1. What was the Lidar Drone Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Lidar Drone Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Lidar Drone Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Lidar Drone market.

• The market share of the global Lidar Drone market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Lidar Drone market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Lidar Drone market.

