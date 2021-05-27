Insect Protein Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Insect Protein Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 44% during 2021-2027. The powder obtained by drying and processing various levels of edible insects rich in protein is referred to as edible insect protein powder. The category of edible insects generally considered is rich in bioavailable minerals and can provide rich nutrition to the human diet in the form of edible insect protein powder.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

Application Outlook

Food & Beverages

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Product Outlook

Coleoptera

Lepidoptera

Hymenoptera

Orthoptera

Hemiptera

Diptera

Others

Company Profile

Cricket Flours LLC

Entomo Farms

Chapul Cricket Protein

Exo Inc.

True Nutrition

JR Unique Foods Ltd.

Live Longer

Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd.

Chirps Chips

The Cricket Hop Co. Ltd

Crik Nutrition

Protanica Co. Ltd.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Insect Protein Market

The market share of the global Insect Protein Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Insect Protein Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Insect Protein Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Insect Protein Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Insect Protein Market Report

What was the Insect Protein Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Insect Protein Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

