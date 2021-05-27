Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Drug surveillance is a process for monitoring and evaluating drug side effects and is a key component of an effective drug regulatory system, clinical practice, and public health program. The number of reported adverse drug reactions (ADRs) increased the amount of data processed.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By End User
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
- Business Process Outsourcing
By Software Type
- Fully Integrated Software
- Adverse Event Reporting Software
- Drug Safety Audits Software
- Issue Tracking Software
By Delivery Mode
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Company Profile
- Veeva Systems
- IQVIA Inc.
- Ennov
- AB Cube
- United Biosource LLC
- ArisGlobal LLC
- Sparta Systems
- Oracle Corporation
- Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd
- EXTEDO
- Maxapplication
- Online Business Applications, Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market
- The market share of the global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Report
- What was the Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
