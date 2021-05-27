RTLS Healthcare Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The RTLS Healthcare Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. Real-time location systems (RTLS) have become the basis for applications that improve efficiency, productivity and safety in all industries. RTLS helps employees focus on activities that bring more value to the organization. This allows you to accurately find and track your assets, and people can optimize the process.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Ultrasound

Infrared (IR)

Others

By Application

Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management

Personnel/Staff Locating & Monitoring

Access Control & Security

Environmental Monitoring

Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

Others

By Facility Type

Hospital and Healthcare

Senior Living

Company Profiles

CenTrak

Impinj, Inc

Intelligent InSites

Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

Midmark Corporation

Sanitag

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

Teletracking Technologies, Inc

Zebra Technologies Corp

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global RTLS Healthcare Market

The market share of the global RTLS Healthcare Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the RTLS Healthcare Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global RTLS Healthcare Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the RTLS Healthcare Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by RTLS Healthcare Market Report

What was the RTLS Healthcare Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the RTLS Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

