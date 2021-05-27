Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Ultrasound is a sound wave with a frequency higher than the upper limit of a person’s hearing. Ultrasound is no different from ‘normal’ (audible) sound in its physical properties, except that humans cannot hear it. This limit varies from person to person and is about 20 kilohertz (20,000 hertz) for a healthy young adult. Ultrasonic devices operate at a frequency of up to several gigahertz at 20 kHz.

By end users, the market has been segmented into veterinary hospitals and veterinary hospitals. In 2017, the veterinary sector occupied the largest share in the market, as pet owners prefer to visit the clinic due to the presence of specialists.

Veterinary Ultrasound market size is projected to reach US$ 163.4 million by 2027, from US$ 157.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3% during 2021-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Carestream

VisualSonics (Fujifilm SonoSite)

Mindray

Hitachi

SonoScape

Esaote

BCF Technology

Chison Medical Technologies

Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument

Veterinary Ultrasound Breakdown Data by Type

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Veterinary Ultrasound Breakdown Data by Application

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Veterinary Ultrasound Market Report

1. What was the Veterinary Ultrasound Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Veterinary Ultrasound Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Veterinary Ultrasound Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

