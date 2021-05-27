Demand Global Construction Chemicals Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

Research Dive’s newest report on global construction chemicals market states that the market is expected to reach a market size of $48.9 million by the end of 2026, from a significant revenue of $31.7 million in the year 2018, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2019-2026 timeframe. The all-inclusive report offers numerous facets such as the present scene of the market, market dynamics, growth factors, obstacles, and forthcoming opportunities in the analyzed period. The report also mentions the market figures and makes it easier and helpful for new participants to gain knowledge of the global market.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

The construction chemicals market is estimated to surge during the forecast period due to rise in construction activities and urbanization. Apart from this, climatic changes affect the durability of construction projects, hence builders favor construction chemicals. These all factors are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period. However, increase in the environmental regulating policies that are associated with volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. On a brighter note, environmental initiatives such as usage of silicate binder system taken up market players are projected to create opportunities in the market in the forthcoming years.

Concrete Admixtures Sub-Segment to be the Most Profitable

Concrete admixtures sub-segment is predicted to generate a significant revenue of $12.7 million by 2026, from a market size of $8.9 million, at a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Concrete admixture reduces concrete construction expenses and offer notable quality of concrete during curing, mixing, and transport. Apart from this, availability of high quality admixtures like lingo-based and PCE-based is expected to drive the market growth. All the above factors are expected to bolster the sub-segment market growth during the forecast period.

Infrastructure Sub-Segment to Generate Maximum Profits

Infrastructure sub-segment is predicted to gain a revenue of $12.8 million and enhance at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Upsurge in population and rise in urbanization are estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Apart from this, latest advancements in construction chemicals are expected to boost the sub-segment market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to reach $11.3 million by 2026, at a notable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rise in construction projects, product developments in the construction sector, and increase in the demand for luxurious houses is estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players and Recent Developments

1. Arkema SA

2. Fosroc, Inc.

3. Sika A.G.

4. BASF SE

5. Dow

6. RPM International Inc.

7. W. R. GRACE & CO.

8. Ashland.

9. MAPEI S.p.A.

10. Pidilite Industries Ltd.

The Construction chemicals industry players are concentrating on strategic mergers & acquisitions and advanced product launches. These are some of the multiple strategies and plans followed by well-established key players of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Lone Star, a private equity company, took over BASF’s construction chemicals business for a price of $3.54 billion.

