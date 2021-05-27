Systemic Sclerosis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) is an autoimmune disease affecting the connective tissue which in-turn damages the skin and internal organs. It is characterized by a distinctive pathogenic triad of microvascular damage, deregulation of innate and adaptive immunity, and generalized fibrosis in multiple organs. Systemic sclerosis is classified into two subsets based on the extent of skin involvement – limited systemic sclerosis (lcSSc) and diffuse systemic sclerosis (dsSSc). Patients with fibrosis of the skin affecting acral parts of the body – face and limbs (distal to the knees and elbows) – are classified as having lcSSc, whereas those with fibrosis of the trunk and proximal parts of the limbs are classified as having dsSSc.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-market

DelveInsight’s “Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Sclerosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Systemic Sclerosis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Systemic Sclerosis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Systemic Sclerosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Systemic Sclerosis Market Key Facts

Based on one study conducted by Michele D’Alto et al., patients were divided into 2 subsets (diffuse or limited cutaneous, dc-and lc-SSc) according to the classification of LeRoy et al. Diffuse SSc is found in 15% of patients, while limited SSc constitutes of about 85% patients.

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders 2018, systemic scleroderma is thought to affect 40,000–165,000 people in the US. It may occur at any age, but the symptoms most frequently begin during midlife.

As per the study by Schwartz et al. (2018), SSc is a rare disease and is diagnosed in approximately 67 male patients and 265 female patients, per 100,000 people each year in the United States.

SSc usually appears in women aged 30–40, and it occurs in slightly older men. In approximately 85% of cases, systemic sclerosis develops in individuals aged 20–60 years.

Key Benefits of Systemic Sclerosis Market Report

Systemic Sclerosis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Systemic Sclerosis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Systemic Sclerosis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Systemic Sclerosis Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Systemic Sclerosis market in the upcoming years.

The Systemic Sclerosis market report covers Systemic Sclerosis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Systemic Sclerosis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Systemic Sclerosis Market

The market size of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) is anticipated to increase during the study period owing to the increasing prevalent population of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) patients in the 7MM.

The Systemic Sclerosis market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Systemic Sclerosis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology

The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Systemic Sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation –

Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc)

Prevalent cases of SSc based on Clinical Manifestations

Type-specific Cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc)

Age-specific Cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc)

Systemic Sclerosis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Systemic Sclerosis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Systemic Sclerosis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Systemic Sclerosis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

There are a number of treatments that can be effective in Systemic Sclerosis; however, they have many limitations. Most of the therapies have some adverse effects, and there is no single accepted medical treatment for aggressive fibromatosis. Thus, there is a high urgent demand for novel therapies that can overcome the limitations of existing therapies. To fulfill the unmet need at present some of the key players at the global level are diligently involved in the development of therapies for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc).

Systemic Sclerosis Companies:

Forbius

Novartis

Genentech

Galapagos NV

GNI Group

CSL Behring

Seattle Genetics

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

GlaxoSmithKline

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Fibrocell, Kadmon Corporation

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Systemic Sclerosis Therapies Covered in the report include:

Lenabasum

Pirfenidone

GLPG1690

Brodalumab

GSK2330811

KD025

Vasculan

FCX-013

AVID200

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Systemic Sclerosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Systemic Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance Systemic Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview Systemic Sclerosis Patient Journey Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Systemic Sclerosis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Systemic Sclerosis Marketed Products Systemic Sclerosis Emerging Therapies Systemic Sclerosis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Systemic Sclerosis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Systemic Sclerosis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Systemic Sclerosis Market. Systemic Sclerosis Market Drivers Systemic Sclerosis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-market

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Systemic Sclerosis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Systemic Sclerosis Pipeline Insights

Systemic Sclerosis Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Systemic Sclerosis market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-market