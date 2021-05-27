Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS) defines a group of autoinflammatory diseases, characterized by recurrent episodes of systemic inflammatory attacks in the absence of infection or autoimmune disease. It is a rare hereditary inflammatory disorder encompassing a continuum of three phenotypes: familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome (FCAS), Muckle–Wells syndrome (MWS), and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID).

Common symptoms of CAPS include hive-like rash, fatigue, headache, fever, joint pain and swelling, and red eyes. Besides, symptoms may be triggered by cold or changing temperature, stress, and exertion. The rarity of CAPS and the overlap of symptoms with other conditions often results in delayed diagnosis.

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) Market Key Facts

According to Deschner et al, the estimated prevalence of CAPS was 1-2 patients/1,000,000 in Europe and the United States. There is no known ethnic predominance for the disease. FCAS and MWS may be familial. However, NOMID is due to sporadic mutations

While Males and females are equally affected, many patients are diagnosed very late or are not at all diagnosed. Therefore, the prevalence is likely to be higher.

Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) consist of a continuum of autoinflammatory diseases caused by a defect in interleukin 1β regulation. The prevalence of CAPS is estimated at 1–3 in 1 million children and adults worldwide (Cuisse et al.).

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalent population of CAPS in the 7MM. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies and the expected launch of approved therapies will also fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) Epidemiology

The Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) Epidemiology Segmentation –

Prevalent cases of CAPS

Phenotype-specific cases of CAPS

Age-specific cases of CAPS

At present Inflazome UK is working toward the development of new therapies (IZD334 (Inzomelid)) for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS). IZD334 (Inzomelid) is a selective, orally available small-molecule inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome. NLRP3 inflammasome regulates the body’s innate immune response. Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is implicated in many diseases caused by chronic, harmful inflammation.

