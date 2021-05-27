Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the US National Library of Medicine, Prader-Willi syndrome is a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body. In infancy, this condition is characterized by weak muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor growth, and delayed development. Beginning in childhood, affected individuals develop an insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating (hyperphagia) and obesity. Some people with Prader-Willi syndrome, particularly those with obesity, also develop type 2 diabetes (the most common form of diabetes).

As per the NORD, Prader-Will Syndrome (PWS) is the first syndromic form of the neurodevelopmental disorder that was confirmed to be caused due to imprinting errors leading to a genetic multisystem disorder characterized during infancy by lethargy, diminished muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor weight gain and growth hormone deficiency.

DelveInsight's "Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prader-Willi Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prader-Willi Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Prader-Willi Syndrome market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Prader-Willi Syndrome market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Prader-Willi Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Key Facts

As per Foundation for PWS Research, the disease occurs in approximately one out of every 15,000 births

It affects males and females with equal frequency and affects all races and ethnicities.

According to DelveInsight’s estimation, the total prevalent cases of Prader Willi syndrome (PWS) were found to be 47,000 for 7 Major Markets in the year 2017

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (PWSA) estimates that the prevalence of PWS is approximately 1 in 12-15,000 people in the US. Using the more conservative estimate, this translates into a target population of approximately 22,000 at present which is quite low.

Key Benefits of Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Report

Prader-Willi Syndrome market report provides an in-depth analysis of Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Prader-Willi Syndrome market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Prader-Willi Syndrome Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Prader-Willi Syndrome market in the upcoming years.

The Prader-Willi Syndrome market report covers Prader-Willi Syndrome market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Prader-Willi Syndrome patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Market

The market size is expected to experience a positive shift during the study period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches that will improve the disease condition.

The Prader-Willi Syndrome market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Prader-Willi Syndrome market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Prader-Willi Syndrome market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Scenario

Currently, there is no cure for PWS. The lives of individuals with PWS can be improved with an early diagnosis and careful management of symptoms but more effective therapies are needed. The treatment of PWS is currently based on treating the symptoms of the disorder as they arise. Growth hormone deficiency is present in almost all children and many adults with PWS. In multiple studies, human growth hormone (HGH) has been found to be beneficial for those with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology

The Prader-Willi Syndrome epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Prader-Willi Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Prader-Willi Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology Subtype Segmentation –

Prevalent cases of Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS)

Diagnosed cases of Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS)

Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS) cases by Mutation types

Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS) associated clinical Manifestation

Prader-Willi Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Prader-Willi Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Prader-Willi Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Companies:

Millendo Therapeutics

Levo Therapeutics

Harmony Biosciences

Soleno Therapeutics

And many more.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapies covered in the report include:

LV-101

Pitolisant

Livoletide or AZP-531

Diazoxide Controlled Release (DCCR)

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Prader-Willi Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance Prader-Willi Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Prader-Willi Syndrome Patient Journey Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Prader-Willi Syndrome Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Prader-Willi Syndrome Marketed Products Prader-Willi Syndrome Emerging Therapies Prader-Willi Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Outlook (7 major markets) Prader-Willi Syndrome Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Prader-Willi Syndrome Market. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Drivers Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Healthcare Blog

