Lime Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Elliott Stone Company, , Graymont Limited

Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (United States), Graymont Limited (Canada), Grupo Calidra (Mexico), ILC Resources (United States), Independent Limestone Company, LLC (United States), Indiana Limestone Company (United States), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), Lhoist Group (Belgium), Mississippi Lime Company (United States), Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

What is Lime?

Lime downstream is wide and as of recently, Lime has obtained expanding importance in different fields of Chemical and Industrial, Metallurgical, Construction, Environmental, and others. Lime was utilized all through the world by the antiquated civilizations as a coupling specialist for brick and stone. Lime, gypsum, and cement are used in the construction of buildings and engineering work. Lime is found in many parts of the world in its natural form as a rock of varying degrees of hardness. Lime is mainly composed of calcium oxide (Cao) which in its pure form associates with CO2to give white caco3. It comes in various types of lime are utilized in natural, metallurgical, development, and compound/modern applications, and then some. The quickest developing utilization of lime is in environmental applications, where lime is utilized to comply with air, drinking water, wastewater, and strong waste guidelines. The Asia Pacific is the main area regarding production. The area is required to keep having a sound development rate in the coming long time too. It is among the fastest-growing lime industry. The lime industry in the developing region is boosted by the rapidly growing construction industry in the developing countries, especially in China and India.

In August 2019 Mississippi Lime Company United States-based world-class producer of calcium products including quicklime and others announced the acquisition of the company with Southern Lime. The acquisition broadens the geographic and end-market mix for Mississippi Lime and HBM Holdings.

by Type (Quick Lime, Hydrated Lime, Hydraulic Lime, Non Hydraulic lime), Application (Chemical, Metallurgical, Construction, Environmental, Fertilizer, Pulp & Paper, Others), Nature (Natural, Artificial), By Class (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D), Usability (Mortar Lime(Masonry mortars, Plaster mortars, Finishing mortars), Plaster lime)

Market Trend

The high demand for Quicklime

The increasing investments by the developing countries government

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for lime from the different industry including, the production of iron and steel, paper and pulp production, treatment of water and flue gases, and in the mining industry

Continuous strong momentum in the construction industry



Market Challenges

Complication associated with the process of making lime material for a different purpose

Geographically Global Lime markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Lime markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

