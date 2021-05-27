The 4K Projector Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Canon Inc. (Japan),Epson (Japan),Hitachi Digital Media Group (United Kingdom),BenQ Corporation (Taiwan),Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan),Sony Corporation (Japan),ViewSonic Corporation (United States),Acer Inc. (Taiwan),Dell (United States),Ricoh (Japan),Sharp Corporation (Japan),Delta Electronics Inc. (Vivitek) (Taiwan)

Definition:

4K technology refers to one of two high definition resolutions, 3840 Ã— 2160 pixels or 4096 Ã— 2160 pixels. 4K is four times the pixel resolution or twice the line resolution of 1080p. The consumerâ€™s preferences are changing with respect to display monitors that fuel the market. These 4K projector innovations are upgraded the television viewing experience, by providing consumers them to watch their video quality which is twice good as HD viewing content. These projectors are most frequently used in larger screen televisions to create better-detailed pictures. The main advantage is that it has a greater resolution which gives a better quality of the view.

In Sept 2020, Samsung Electronics announced its all-new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, The Premiere, at its virtual press conference event â€œLife Unstoppableâ€ on September 2nd. The new 4K laser projector provides a big picture cinematic experience in the comfort of oneâ€™s home.

In Sept 2020, Sony Electronics Inc. announced three new native 4K (4096 x 2160) home cinema projectors with SXRD panels for the consumer and custom installation (CI) channels.

In Aug 2020, Epson announced the launch of its versatile and easy to use 4K PRO-UHD projector EH-TW7100. Priced at Rs.137,999 the EH-TW7100 Projector is ideal for home entertainment and is great for watching 4K contents.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Desktop Projector, Portable Projector), Application (School Use, Home Use, Enterprise Use, Others)

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in 4K Projector

Market Drivers:

Increasing High Demand for Large Screen With High Resolution

Rising Interest of people of Seeing the content in an Ultra-High Resolution

Increased Color Resolution and Bit Depth

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

