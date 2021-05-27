Air Screwdriver Market Analysis, Top Players, Demand, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2026

The Air Screwdriver Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

AIMCO Global (United States),Atlas Copco (Sweden),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Desoutter Industrial Tools (France),FIAM Utensili Pneumatici Spa (Italy),Ingersoll Rand (Ireland),Ober Spa (Italy),Rami Yokota B.V (Netherland),Sumake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Tranmax Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Air Screwdrivers also called a pneumatic screwdriver is a tool that is powered by compressed air. These screwdrivers are commonly used on an assembly line which allows a worker to place many screws without generating forearm or hand fatigue. Compressed air is directed over the vanes of the screwdriver motor, which rotates the motor and provides the energy needed to power the screwdriver when in use. A gear reduction system adjusts outputs to an appropriate rpm range and torque level for the application. This power is then managed by a clutch. Europe region is dominating the air screwdriver manufacturing market owing to the presence of a large number of players in Germany and Italy.

On July 5, 2019, Chicago Pneumatic has developed industrial drills with ATEX certification for use in ATEX zones 2 (gases) and 22 (dust) to increase the safety of industrial maintenance operators in potentially explosive workplaces.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Pistol Model Air Screwdriver, Straight Model Air Screwdriver, Right-Angle Air Screwdriver, Others), Application (Assembly Line, Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Industrial Automation, Other), Speed (800rpm, 1000rpm, 1700rpm, 1800 rpm, Others), End-User (Automobiles, Aerospace & Marine, Electronics & Electricals, Others), Clutch Type (Adjustable Cushion Clutch, Adjustable Shut-off Clutch, Direct Drive, Positive Jaw Clutch, Others)

Market Trends:

Air Screwdriver with Equipped Sensors and an Accessory-Air Controller

Air Screwdriver with Enhanced Tool Performance in Ergonomics and Operatorâ€™s Safety

Market Drivers:

The growing demand of fully-automatic assembly processes owing to increase in quality consciousness and reliability and rapid industrialization in emerging economies is the key driving factor for the market growth.

Long Life and Reliability with High Productivity and Reduced Maintenance and Repair Cost

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

