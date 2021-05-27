Computer Integrated Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | PTC, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Onshape

Computer integrated manufacturing is using computers to control the entire manufacturing process. It is integrated with subsystems CAD, CAM, CAE, and Others. Increasing adoption of computer integrated manufacturing in the automotive industry driving the growth of the market. The market players are focusing on technological advancement in manufacturing. For example, ESI Group along with Diota presented a live demonstration of their common value proposition, combining VR and AR within an operator-centered digital continuity solution. In addition, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the internet of things (IoT), in the manufacturing process is trending in the market.

Latest released the research study on Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Autodesk (United States),Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France),PTC (United States),Siemens (Germany),ANSYS (United States),Bentley Systems (United States),ESI Group (France),Onshape (United States),AVEVA (United Kingdom)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Upsurging Demand and Consumption has led to continues Enhancements in Process Industry such as Use of AI and IoT in Manufacturing Industry

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Manufacturing Automation in the Global Market

Increasing focus on Minimizing the Operational Cost and Time

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand due to Better Process Control and Uniform Product Quality

Adoption of Computer Integrated Manufacturing which Decreases the Cost of Production

Challenges:

Ensuring Data Integration and Singles Used to Control the Machines

Require Major Change in Corporate Culture

The Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Automotive, Aviation, Ship Building Industries, Others), Technology (FMS, ASRS, AGV, Automated Conveyance System and Robotics), Subsystems (CAD, CAM, CAE, Others)

Market Insights:

In March 2019, ESI Group, Along with Diota, ESI presented for the first time a live demonstration of their common value proposition, combining VR and AR within an operator-centered digital continuity solution. Together, they address challenges related to factory assembly and in-service maintenance through an end-to-end solution that efficiently leverages digital data to achieve improved productivity, quality, and traceability while decreasing operational risk.

Merger Acquisition:

In Nov 2018, PTC announced that it has acquired Frustum Inc., an advanced generative design software company. Frustumâ€™s technology for generative design an approach that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate design options is a transformative addition to the PTC Creo portfolio.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Computer Integrated Manufacturing market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

