Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) is a combination of spectroscopy and imaging technology and is commonly referred to as imaging spectroscopy. Hyper spectral imaging is a technique that adds color three-dimensional imaging, including reflection images of the target spectral data, and each pixel of the electromagnetic spectral image is acquired through data processing. Hyperspectral imaging equipment typically includes hyperspectral imagers, cameras, light sources, data software, and computers.

The Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment key players in this market include:

Headwall Photonics

Specim

Resonon

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning (NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix

Wayho Technology

Inno-spec

Spectra Vista

Cubert

By Type

Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)

Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Other

By Application

National Defense Security

Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy

Food And Agriculture

Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis

Vegetation And Ecological Research

Environmental Recycling Field

Other

