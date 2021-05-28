Solar Power Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Solar Power is radiant energy emitted from the sun and is utilized using various technologies such as solar heating and solar cells. It is an efficient form of non-conventional energy and a convenient renewable solution to increased greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, and the growth of the solar energy market is driven by increasing environmental pollution and providing government incentives and tax refunds for solar panel installations. In addition, the decline in the water footprint associated with solar energy systems has led to increased demand in the power generation sector.

Top players operating in the Solar Power market include Abengoa Solar S.A., Acciona Energia S.A., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Bright source Energy Inc., Esolar Inc., Gintech Energy Corp., Kaneka Corp., Sunpower Corporation, Canadian Solar Inc., and Tata Power Solar.

Solar Power Market Segments:

By Technology

Photovoltaic Systems

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Parabolic Trough

Solar Power Tower

Fresnel Reflectors

Dish Stirling

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By End-Use

Electricity Generation

Lighting

Heating

Charging

