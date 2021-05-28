New Report: Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Foot and Ankle Devices Market size is $5.12Bn in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Foot and ankle devices are used to treat injuries and disabilities in the foot and ankle area with or without the aid of surgical procedures. Injuries to the foot and ankle areas are usually the result of accidents and falls. Arthritis, tendonitis, hammer toe, and diabetic foot, on the other hand, are some disorders that may require surgical procedures along with the subsequent use of the foot and ankle devices. Foot-Ankle Limb is a major revenue contributor to the global Foot and Ankle Devices market. The Foot & Ankle Devices market includes devices that aid in ligament repair and reconstruction procedures such as joint fixation, joint replacement, and internal fixation.

Market Segments

By Product

Orthopedic Implants and Devices

Bracing and Support Devices

Prostheses

By Application

Trauma & Hairline Fractures

Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis

Diabetic Foot Diseases

Ligament Injuries

Neurological Disorders

Hammertoe

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Key Players

The major players in the foot and ankle devices market are DePuy Synthes Companies (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Arthrex Inc (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Össur HF (Iceland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Acumed LLC (US).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Foot and Ankle Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Foot and Ankle Devices Market Report

1. What was the Foot and Ankle Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Foot and Ankle Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Foot and Ankle Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Foot and Ankle Devices market.

The market share of the global Foot and Ankle Devices market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Foot and Ankle Devices market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Foot and Ankle Devices market.

