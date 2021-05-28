Dental Chair Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Dental Chair Market size is expected to hold a value of about USD 627.1 Million by 2027, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

A dental chair, also known as a dental treatment unit, is not only an essential element to ensure proper dental care, but also plays a pivotal role in enhancing communication between dentists/practitioners and patients. It also serves as an essential surgical tool for dentists, but for patients, it is a chair that symbolizes comfort during dental treatment. Therefore, manufacturers focus on patient comfort while designing dental chairs that significantly complement the market growth.

Market Segments

By Product

Ceiling Mounted Chair

Mobile Independent Chair

Dental Chair Mounted Unit

By Technology

Powered Dental Chair

Non-powered Dental Chair

By Operation

Electromechanical

Hydraulic

Electric

Manual

Pneumatic

Electropneumatic

Mechanical

Key Players

Some of the major players are Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.); Midmark; Craftsmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.; XO CARE A/S; Sirona; Henry Schein, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; PLANMECA OY; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.; and Straumann.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Dental Chair industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Dental Chair Market Report

1. What was the Dental Chair Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Dental Chair Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dental Chair Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Dental Chair market.

The market share of the global Dental Chair market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Dental Chair market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Dental Chair market.

