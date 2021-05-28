Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Europe hydraulic equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Significant oil and gas production is supporting to drive market growth. As per the Eurostat, in 2018, the major oil producers in the EU were Denmark (5.8 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe)), followed by Italy (4.7 Mtoe) and Romania (3.4 Mtoe each). In addition, Russia is among the major producers and exporters of crude oil. This, in turn, is driving the demand for hydraulic equipment that is extensively used all over the oil and gas industry to transmit power.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-hydraulic-equipment-market

These equipment are one of the most important elements associated with the offshore industry and are normally located where spillage or leakage can escape into marine settings. Bosch Rexroth is one of the providers of hydraulic drive and control solutions that offers a comprehensive series of applications, from oil rigs 100 m above sea level to equipment 5,000 m below. In marine and offshore markets, the company is active in dredging, shipbuilding, hydrodynamic research, and shipyard equipment. It offers an appropriate solution in drive and control technology, whether hydraulic, drive products, and solutions.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-hydraulic-equipment-market

Scope of the Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type, Product, and End-User Industry

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Bosch Rexroth AG, Danfoss A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market

In October 2020, Bosch Rexroth introduced a new e-commerce portal which is designed to offer the easiest access to opted authorized Bosch Rexroth products. This e-commerce portal named BuyRexroth.com offers the easiest access to selected Rexroth factory automation and hydraulic components. This platform features same-day shipping, user-friendly search options, and offers bought by credit card facility.

In January 2020, Danfoss signed an agreement to acquire Eaton’s Hydraulics business for $3.3 billion. This acquisition is completely in line with the strategy of Danfoss to reinforce its core businesses and increase customer value. The combined business will be beneficial for both distributors and customers by providing industry-leading technology and a much comprehensive portfolio of hydraulic solutions.

Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Mobile Hydraulics

Industrial Hydraulics

By Product

Motors and Pumps

Valves

Cylinders

Others

By End-User Industry

Construction and Mining

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Europe Hydraulic Equipment Market– Segment by Country

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Poclain Hydraulics SA

Rheintacho Messtechnik GmbH

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-hydraulic-equipment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404