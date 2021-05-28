Germany Hydraulic Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Germany hydraulic equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. As per the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), the exports of passenger cars reported in the country was 338,440 in November 2020, which increased from 11% compared to November 2019. In December 2020, the production of passenger cars reported was 280,800, an increase of 1% compared to December 2019. There is a significant presence of major automobile companies such as Volkswagen Group and Audi AG in the country. This, in turn, is resulting in a large automobile production base in the region that is driving the demand for hydraulic equipment that is suitable for application in suspension, braking, and power steering systems. Automobiles need hydraulic pumps, hydraulic brakes, and hydraulic motors, to achieve their complete range of functionality. One of the essential uses of hydraulics in motor vehicles is advanced braking systems. Hydraulically operated brakes are highly responsive and implement very quickly than electric brakes. Additionally, a considerable amount of hydraulic equipment is required during automobile production to move heavy parts from one place to another.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Germany Hydraulic Equipment Market

In October 2020, Bosch Rexroth introduced a new e-commerce portal which is designed to offer the easiest access to opted authorized Bosch Rexroth products. This e-commerce portal named BuyRexroth.com offers the easiest access to selected Rexroth factory automation and hydraulic components. This platform features same-day shipping, user-friendly search options, and offers bought by credit card facility.

In January 2020, Danfoss signed an agreement to acquire Eaton’s Hydraulics business for $3.3 billion. This acquisition is completely in line with the strategy of Danfoss to reinforce its core businesses and increase customer value. The combined business will be beneficial for both distributors and customers by providing industry-leading technology and a much comprehensive portfolio of hydraulic solutions.

Germany Hydraulic Equipment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Mobile Hydraulics

Industrial Hydraulics

By Product

Motors and Pumps

Valves

Cylinders

Others

By End-User Industry

Construction and Mining

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Company Profiles

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

Haskel International, Inc.

HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

Komatsu Ltd.

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG

Poclain Hydraulics SA

Rheintacho Messtechnik GmbH

Siemens AG

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH

