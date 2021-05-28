Electrical Testing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Voltech Group, Ultra Electric, Technomark Engineers

A new independent 182 page research with title ‘Electrical Testing Services – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Voltech Group, Ultra Electric Company India Pvt. Ltd., Technomark Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., Rulka Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Powertest Asia Pvt. Ltd., JBS Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Inser Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Inel Power System Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Summary

According to Research, the Global Electrical Testing Services market is estimated at $XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026. Enhanced production of steel, regular testing of electrical equipment to control breakdowns and growing electrification of railway lines are some of the major factors fueling the market. However, lack of government regulations is likely to affect the growth of market.

Amongst service type, transformer testing service segment is anticipated to remain the most lucrative market throughout the forecast period due to rising acceptance of outsource services during Site Acceptance Testing (SAT). By end user, railways segment held the largest market share which can be attributed to increasing electrification of the railway network.

Some of the key players in the market include Voltech Group, Ultra Electric Company India Pvt. Ltd., Technomark Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., Rulka Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Powertest Asia Pvt. Ltd., JBS Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Inser Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Inel Power System Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Service Types Covered:

• Circuit Breaker Testing

• Battery Testing

• Transformer Testing

• Protection Testing

End Users Covered:

• Railways

• Transmission and Distribution

• Steel Plants

• Major Refineries

• Power Generation Stations

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

