Optical Interconnect Market Size, Share 2021, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

Optical interconnection technology acts as an interface between optical fiber and optical equipment. This technology helps to take signals from network equipment and signal processing to convert digital signals to optical signals for transmission in fiber optic networks. Advanced signal processing is incorporated into optical interconnect technology to monitor and manage errors to reduce distortion in fiber optic cables. Advanced optical interconnect technology improves the capacity of optical equipment, further reducing operating costs.

Some of the major players operating in the Optical Interconnect market include Furukawa OFS (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Acacia Communication (U.S.), Finisar (U.S.), Oclaro Inc. (U.S.), Dow Corning (U.S.), Huawei (China), Intel (US), Infineon Technologies (US) and Mellanox (U.S.) among others which are present in the market globally.

Global optical interconnect market can be segmented on the basis of product type,

Mode

Interconnect level and applications.

Optical Interconnect market can be segmented into

optical transceivers

Cable assemblies

Free space optics

Connectors

Silicon photonics and PIC based interconnects among others.

