Handheld DC Torque Tools Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The handheld DC torque tool works with high accuracy and provides a safe fixation even without a reaction device, so there is no reaction device, so no oil is required, so there is no need for regular maintenance of the tool. In addition, the portable DC torque tools on the market have a built-in angle encoder and torque converter with a high torque capacity of up to 250Nm combined with a low energy consumption rate.

The Handheld DC Torque Tools key players in this market include:

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (US)

Apex Tool Group, LLC (US)

Ingersoll Rand plc (Ireland)

Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein)

Makita Corporation (Japan)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan)

Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. (Japan)

By Type

Corded

Cordless

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics and Consumer Appliances

Energy

Shipbuilding

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Handheld DC Torque Tools industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Handheld DC Torque Tools Market Report

What was the Handheld DC Torque Tools Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Handheld DC Torque Tools Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Handheld DC Torque Tools Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Handheld DC Torque Tools market.

The market share of the global Handheld DC Torque Tools market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Handheld DC Torque Tools market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Handheld DC Torque Tools market.

