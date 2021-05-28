Conveyor System Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2021

A new independent 201 page research with title ‘Conveyor System – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Siemens AG, Interroll Holding GmbH, Intelligrated, Fives Group, Emerson Electric Co., Dematic, Vanderlande Industries B.V., TGW Logistics Group, Taikisha Ltd., Swisslog, SSI Schäfer, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dorner Conveyors and Allied Conveyor Systems.

Summary

According to Research, the global Conveyor System market is expected to grow from $5.32 billion in 2019 to reach $10.59 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.3%. Conveyor systems are mechanically-operated handling equipment used to transport materials within premises with a high degree of safety. This market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to rising need of cost-effective material handling systems, growing automation in industrial sector, improving technological advancements and growth in motor vehicle manufacturing due to assembly line methodology and mass production. However, high initial investments, maintenance and safety concerns are some of the restraints reflecting the market strength.

Depending on end user, airport segment is expected to acquire a significant share in the market due to increasing airports, growing terminal expansions and growth in passenger traffic. By geography, Asia Pacific region commanded a largest market share over the forecast period attributed to declining product loss, condensed human effort, increasing efficiency and enhancing socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India.

End Users Covered:

• Retail

o Cross-Docking

o Distribution and Warehousing

o Sorting

• Airport

o Baggage Handling

o Others

• Food and beverages

o Dairy

o Meat & Poultry

o Others

• Automotive

o Paint shop

o Body shop

o Assembly line

o Others

• Mail logistics

Conveyors Covered:

• Tri-Planar

• Pallet Conveyors

• Roller Conveyors

• Crescent Conveyors

• Overhead Conveyors

• Belt Conveyors

• Floor Conveyors

• Other Conveyors

Products Covered:

• Unit Handling Systems

• Bulk handling systems

• Conveyor Components

Material Conveyer Type:

• Plastic

• Metal Reinforced Rubber

• Fabric Reinforced Rubber

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Conveyor System Market, By End User

5.1 Retail

5.1.1 Cross-Docking

5.1.2 Distribution and Warehousing

5.1.3 Sorting

….Continued

