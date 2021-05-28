Oral Care Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Unilever, Anchor Group, Church & Dwight

A new independent 198 page research with title ‘Oral Care – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Anchor Group, Church & Dwight, Dabur India Ltd., Dr. Fresh, Himalaya, Henkel KgaA, Lion Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Supersmile, Young Innovations, Inc.

Summary

According to Research, the Global Oral Care Market is valued at $40.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $63.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. Growing awareness on oral hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Rising incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technical advancements in oral care products are other factors favouring the market growth. However, the competitive pricing pressures faced by prominent players are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

By product, toothbrushes and accessories segment is anticipated to command the market share during the forecast period owing to growing innovation in toothbrushes and rising adoption of technologically advanced toothbrushes. In addition, tooth paste segment expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Europe region commanded the largest share in oral care market mainly attributed to growing incidence of dental caries, rising disposable incomes in emerging countries. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period contributes to the large population.

Some of the key players in the market include Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Anchor Group, Church & Dwight, Dabur India Ltd., Dr. Fresh, Himalaya, Henkel KgaA, Lion Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Supersmile, Young Innovations, Inc.

Product Types Covered:

• Toothbrushes and Accessories

o Toothbrushes

o Electric Toothbrushes

o Manual Toothbrushes

o Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

o Replacement Toothbrush Heads

• Toothpastes

o Gels

o Powders

o Pastes

o Polishes

• Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

o Breath Fresheners

o Dental Water Jets

o Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

o Dental Flosses

• Denture Products

o Fixatives

o Other Denture Products

• Mouthwashes/Rinses

o Medicated Mouthwashes

o Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

• Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

§ Dental impants & abutments

o Zirconium implants

o Titanium implants

• Abutments

o Crown

o Dentures

• Other Cleaning Solutions

• Oral Imaging

§ Oral X-ray

o Dental CBCT

o Dental optical imaging

o Oral X-ray

o Intraoral Cameras

• Dental Biomaterials

o Tissue regerative materials

o Dental bone grafts

o Other Biomaterials

• Endodontics

o Obturators

o Permanent endodontic sealer

o Endodotics files

• Orthodontics

o Removable braces

o Fixed braces

• Periodontics

o Dental Hemostats

o Dental Anesthetics

o Dental Sutures

• Lab equipments

o CAD/CAM

o Other Equipments

• Tongue Scrapers

• Cleaners

Distribution channel Covered:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Dental Dispensaries

• Online Distribution

• Consumer Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

