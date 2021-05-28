Risk Analytics Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Emerging Players Verisk Analytics, SAS Institute, SAP

A new independent 160 page research with title ‘Risk Analytics – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Verisk Analytics, Inc, SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, Risk Edge Solutions, Provenir, Oracle Corporation, Moody’s Corporation, Misys, International Business Machines Corporation, Gurucul, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Axiomsl, Inc, Mu Sigma, Teradata and Sybase.

Summary

According to Research, the Global Risk Analytics market is expected to grow from $ 13.72 billion in 2019 to reach $ 41.89 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 17.2%. Growing demand for risk management among industries, rising need for accepting new technologies for smoother operations are fuelling the market. On the other hand, huge cost in implementing new technologies, shortage of analytical experts is hindering the market.

On-premises has acquired highest growth rate and the growth is attributed to the organisations using this in more number as it provides confidentiality to the data. By application, insurance segment is leading the market as it gives convenient data about customer value chain and also helps in reducing insurance frauds. North America is dominating the risk analytics market due to the acceptance of risk analytics solutions by various organisations to reduce losses.

Some of the key players in global risk analytics market include Verisk Analytics, Inc, SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, Risk Edge Solutions, Provenir, Oracle Corporation, Moody’s Corporation, Misys, International Business Machines Corporation, Gurucul, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Axiomsl, Inc, Mu Sigma, Teradata and Sybase.

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

Components Covered:

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

• Software

o Scorecard and Visualization Tools

o GRC Software

o Etl Tools

o Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools

o Risk Calculation Engines

o Other Softwares

End Users Covered:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Defense

• Banking and Financial Services

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Insurance

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Communications

• Media and Entertainment

• Other End Users

Risk Types Covered:

• Operational Risk

• Financial Risk

• Strategic Risk

• Liquidity Risk

• Portfolio Management

• Industry Benchmarking

• Credit Risk

• Market Risk

• Other Risk Types

Solution Types Covered:

• Risk reporting

• Information Extraction

• Compliance

• Analytical Engines

• Other Solution Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Risk Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Demand

5.3 On-Premises

6 Global Risk Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Managed Services

6.2.2 Professional Services

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Scorecard and Visualization Tools

6.3.2 GRC Softw

….Continued

