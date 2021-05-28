Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market size is estimated to be $1.4 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are used to measure pressure in the skull and brain caused by trauma or other diseases. Normal ICP is 0-10mmHg, anything greater than 20mmHg is fatal. ICP monitoring is very important after diagnosis and surgery in patients with trauma, stroke, hydrocephalus, or skull injuries as a result of neurosurgery. Estimates show that more than 1.75 million traumatic brain injuries occur annually in North America, and ICP monitoring devices help surgeons save the lives of these patients through timely intervention and treatment.

Market Segments

By Type – External Ventricular Drains, Subdural Screw, Epidural Sensors, Micro transducers, and Others.

By Application- Traumatic Brain Injuries, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, and Others.

By Monitoring Type- Invasive and Non- Invasive.

By End-User- Hospitals, Home Healthcare, and Others.

Key Players

The major intracranial pressure monitoring device manufacturers include Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Terumo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Boston Neurosciences (US) and Sophysa SA (France)

