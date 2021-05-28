Level Up Living founder Lucas Mattiello launches “How to Speak with Confidence – Reclaim Your Voice” TEDx Talk

TEDx Talk explores how the fear of public speaking is one of the most common fears in the world

Vancouver, BC – Confidence is an area that many people no matter their education and occupation struggle with, and it often times costs them opportunities in their careers. Level Up Living founder Lucas Mattiello works with entrepreneurs and business leaders on how to speak with confidence and to achieve the career opportunities they would otherwise miss.

Mattiello’s motivational speaking engagements and courses have helped thousands of people become more confident and shake off the anxiety they felt speaking in front of others. Mattiello and Level Up Living have launched their TEDx Talk, “How to Speak with Confidence – Reclaim Your Voice”.

The TEDx Talk explores how the fear of public speaking is one of the most common fears in the world. The talk also delves into the anxiety that overcomes individuals in public speaking situations. It is quite common for an entrepreneur to fear public speaking, but “How to Speak with Confidence – Reclaim Your Voice” will give individuals the power to overcome the anxiety they feel when speaking in front of others.

According to Mattiello, the secret to overcoming the fear of public speaking is to speak your truth. Viewers of the TEDx Talk will reclaim their voice by following the three steps outlined by Mattiello: Find it (identify what is your truth), Own it (speak your truth so you believe that your words matter and you deserve to be heard), and Amplify it (share it in a bigger way to inspire your community).

“Most people say ‘I’m not extroverted, or a person that can speak in front of others,’” Mattiello said. “But as children, most people expressed themselves freely. Then at some point in their lives, they experienced situations where it was not safe to speak, they were reprimanded for speaking, or humiliated when speaking. These instances developed their fear of public speaking.”

Mattiello’s own experiences as an entrepreneur helped him craft Level Up Living. The inspiration he gained from living with anxiety and suffering panic attacks enabled him to create the company and help others strive and thrive.

Level Up Living aims to help individuals end their fear of public speaking for good. The fears and anxiety of speaking in front of others prevents a variety of career opportunities from occurring. Individuals are unable to advance their careers, showcase their skills, or achieve their full potential.

For more information on Level Up Living or to view Mattiello’s “How to Speak with Confidence – Reclaim Your Voice”, please visit the company’s official website

Media Contact

Company Name: Level Up Living

Contact Person: Lucas Mattiello

Country: United States

Website: https://levelupliving.com/