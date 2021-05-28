Micro Mobile Data Center Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Panduit, Schneider Electric, Eaton

Latest publication on ‘Micro Mobile Data Center – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Instant Data Centers, LLC, Dataracks, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Zellabox Pty Ltd., Vertiv Co., Canovate Group and AST Modular.

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Micro Mobile Data Center market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2016 to reach $10.26 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 23.3%. Some of the key factors fueling the market growth include rising demand for standardized infrastructure, increasing demand for green data centers and growing digital traffic. However, lack of awareness is one of the major factors restricting the market growth.

Micro-mobile data centers deliver quick and safe access to compute and data resources. These data centers even have continuous power supplies, fire protection, associated management tools, security systems, and in-built cooling systems. Therefore, these centers offer easy installation, are simple to use, and are also cost-effective. These micro-mobile data centers are useful in disaster prone regions and remote locations for even temporary deployments.

Depending on organization size, large enterprises are increasingly adopting micro mobile data center solutions, as these solutions maintain remote office management. This is anticipated to increase the market share during the forecast period. North America held the largest market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of data centers.

Some of the key players in global Micro Mobile Data Center market include Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Instant Data Centers, LLC, Dataracks, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Zellabox Pty Ltd., Vertiv Co., Canovate Group and AST Modular.

Rack Units Covered:

• Above 40 Ru

• 25–40 Ru

• Up to 25 Ru

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Applications Covered:

• Remote Office Support

• Instant DC and Retrofit

• Mobile Computing

• High Density Networks

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Government and Defense

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market, By Rack Unit

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Above 40 Ru

5.3 25–40 Ru

5.4 Up to 25 Ru

6 Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Outlook, By Region (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Outlook, By Rack Unit (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Outlook, By Above 40 Ru (2014-2023) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Mic

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

