Modular Switch Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Legrand, Havells, Wipro Lighting

A new independent 146 page research with title 'Modular Switch – Global Market Outlook (2020-2027)' covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India, Wipro Lighting, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Legrand India, Havells India Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schneider Electric, ABB Group, GM Modular PVT.LTD, ORPAT Group, General Electric and Kolors.

Summary

Stratistics MRC, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Growing concern towards industrial safety, rising use of modular switches in numerous verticals, technological advancements and quick growth in real estate industry are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high costs involved in manufacturing and unorganized market are hindering the growth of the market.

Modular switches are high capability switches and it can be customized as per the requirement. Growing usage of modular switches in numerous verticals including residential & commercial buildings, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication and necessitate for durable switches are expected to boost the market. It provides additional security to the user and other novel features. They are flame-resistant and also come with childproof sockets. In malls, hospitals, and multiplexes has started changing the conventional switch with modular switches.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to raise in the development of malls and retail stores, due to growing demand for strong and aesthetic modular switches. Moreover, government schemes along with attractive FDI rules have encouraged and concerned international traders to enter the Indian market.

Some of the key players in Modular Switch market include Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India, Wipro Lighting, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Legrand India, Havells India Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schneider Electric, ABB Group, GM Modular PVT.LTD, ORPAT Group, General Electric and Kolors.

Price Levels Covered:

• Low level ($5 and below)

• Medium level (above $5$10)

• High level (above $10$20)

• Premium Level (above $20$30)

• Luxury level (above $30)

Sales Channels Covered:

• Sales through intermediaries

• Online sales and dual distribution

• Direct sales

End Users Covered:

• Industrial Sector

• Commercial Sector

• Residential Sector

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

