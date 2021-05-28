Primary Battery Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | Energizer, Hitachi Maxell , Sony

A new independent 133 page research with title ‘Primary Battery – Global Market Outlook (2020-2027)’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Duracell, Energizer, Hitachi Maxell , Sony, Toshiba, Saft, EXCELL Battery Group, Quallion, Panasonic , GP Batteries, Dongguan Large Electronics, Shenzhen Shirui Battery, Gao Huan photoelectric technology, Wuhan Fanso Technology, Enersys and Varta (Consumer batteries).

Summary

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Primary Battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2026. The factors that are driving the market are high demand for portable medical devices, replacement of carbon-zinc with alkaline batteries and high adoption rate of primary batteries in toys and remote control. Increasing demand for other alternative rechargeable batteries is the major factor hindering the market.

A primary battery is designed to be used once and discarded, and not recharged with electricity like secondary battery. These primary batteries are used in households and other portable devices.

Based on battery type, alkaline batteries are widely used in low-end applications such as watches and wearable devices. However, the alkaline battery market will see a major decline in growth during the forecast period as most batteries have limited usage in small energy-consuming applications.

By geography, the North America is expected to dominance the market during the forecast period but will witness a slight decline its market shares owing to the shift towards secondary batteries. The United States is expected to continue to produce primary batteries for defence and industrial applications. As part of cost cuts, various manufacturers have shifted production overseas. Branded products are facing tough competition from no-label and own-label batteries.

Some of the key players in the market include Duracell, Energizer, Hitachi Maxell , Sony, Toshiba, Saft, EXCELL Battery Group, Quallion, Panasonic , GP Batteries, Dongguan Large Electronics, Shenzhen Shirui Battery, Gao Huan photoelectric technology, Wuhan Fanso Technology, Enersys and Varta (Consumer batteries).

Battery Types Covered:

• Lithium

• Alkaline

• mercury

• zinc-carbon battery

• silver-oxide

• zinc-air

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Primary Battery Market, By Battery Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Lithium

5.3 Alkaline

5.4 mercury

5.5 zinc-carbon battery

5.6 silver-oxide

5.7 zinc-air

6 Global Primary Battery Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 No

….Continued

