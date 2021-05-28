Motor Soft Starter Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Motor soft starter is a device used with AC electrical motors to temporarily reduce the load and torque in the power train and electric current surge of the motor during start-up.

Recent years, the sales of Motor Soft Starter industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made Motor Soft Starter market suffers greater pressure.

Motor Soft Starter market size was US$ 1266.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1436.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type, the Motor Soft Starter market is segmented into

Low Voltage Motor Soft Starter

Medium to High Voltage Motor Soft Starter

Segment by Application, the Motor Soft Starter market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Mining

Others

