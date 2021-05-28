Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global nephrotic syndrome diagnostics & therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factor to drive the market growth includesthe increasing prevalence of diabetes that results in increased chances of nephrotic syndrome. For instance, In the European Union, approximately 32.3 million adults were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, up from an estimated 16.8 million adults in 2000. In 2019, it was estimated that around 24.2 million people in Europe will be having diabetes but will go undiagnosed.Since 2000, the number of men diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled, rising from about 7.3 million in 2000 to 16.7 million in 2019. Women with diabetes have also increased significantly, from 9.5 million in 2000 to 15.6 million in 2019.

Rising acquisitions, product approval, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, Angion announced a partnership agreement with Nephrotic Syndrome Study Network (NEPTUNE)in order to investigate ANG-3070. This clinical research is based on understanding and treatment of kidney disorders.These findings of the research will supportdetermining the inclusion requirements for a biomarker stratified prospective clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ANG-3070 in primary Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) patients, ensuring that the most likely patients benefit from treatment.

By Diagnosis Tests

Urinalysis

Blood Tests

Kidney Biopsy

Others (CT Scan, Renal Ultra-Sonography)

By Treatment

Blood Pressure Lowering Medications

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Others (Renin Inhibitors and Benazepril)

Immune System-Suppressing Medications

Cholesterol-Reducing Medications

Others (Blood Thinners)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp.

AstraZeneca PLC

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

DaVita Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GeneDx Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Mallinckrodt LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

