Microfluidics Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

The Microfluidics Market was valued at approximately USD 4,632 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 9,538 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of nearly 12% during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

The term microfluidics can be defined as acquiring, preserving, screening, monitoring, and controlling fluids at the microfluidic level. The fluid obtained is either very fine or has been reduced in volume. Microfluidic device models are commonly used in laboratories to move, preserve, mix, and separate fluids for further testing. This is done when new cells develop or when injections with medicinal drugs are started. Microfluidics device cell capture is also required to detect diseases and diseases such as cancer and tumors. Microfluidic testing can also be applied to gases and other forms of chemicals. This technique has proven useful in many industries. The microfluidic device industry is thriving due to its improved effectiveness and efficient handling of small particles.

Market Segments

BY MATERIAL TYPE

Silicon-Based Microfluidics

Glass-Based Microfluidics

Polymer-Based Microfluidics

Other Materials-Based (Paper & Ceramics) Microfluidics

BY INDUSTRY

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Delivery Devices

In-Vitro Diagnostics

BY APPLICATION

Industrial & Environmental

Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research

Analysis (Toxicity Screening, Proteomic Analysis & Gene Sequencing)

Clinical & Veterinary Diagnostics

Point of Care Diagnostics

Key Players

The global microfluidics market is highly competitive, with a large number of global and local market players competing for higher market shares. Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Microfluidics (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and QIAGEN (Netherlands) are some of the prominent players in the microfluidic-based devices market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Microfluidics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Microfluidics Market Report

1. What was the Microfluidics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Microfluidics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Microfluidics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Microfluidics market.

The market share of the global Microfluidics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Microfluidics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Microfluidics market.

