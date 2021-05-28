UK Gummy Vitamins Market Share: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

UK gummy vitamins market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the UK gummy vitamins market includes increased awareness related to health, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and easy availability of dietary supplements including gummy vitamins are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the country. In September 2018, a survey was conducted by the Food Standard Agency on more than 2,000 UK consumers (16+ years). Out of this, 59% of the consumers were taking some kind of vitamin, mineral, or other supplement product at some point during 2018. Hence, this creates substantial scope for the market in the country over the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/uk-gummy-vitamins-market

Besides, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases also prompts the need for sufficient vitamin supplements in the country. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis have been on the rise. As per Diabetes UK, the prevalence of diabetes in the UK is estimated to rise to 5 million by 2025. Growing cases of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment in the country are also likely to prompt the need for vitamin supplements over the forecast period.

A Full Report of UK Gummy Vitamins Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/uk-gummy-vitamins-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Category and Product Type

Country Covered- the UK

Competitive Landscape- Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Amway Corp. among others

UK Gummy Vitamins Market – Segmentation

By Category

Prenatal

Kids

Adults

By Product Type

Single Vitamin

o Vitamin C

o Vitamin D

o Biotin

o Others

Multi-Vitamin

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-gummy-vitamins-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404