Drug Screening Market Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

Global Drug Screening Market is expected to reach $9,447 million in 2027 from $5,214 million in 2016 registering a CAGR of 8%, during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Drug tests are used to detect illegal and some prescription drugs in blood, urine, and other biological samples. It is also used to determine drug use and is an integral part of ongoing evaluation and treatment. Post-accident drug testing is done for college and professional athletes in schools, hospitals, and at work. It is also conducted for randomized tests, service tests, pre-employment tests, reasonable doubt/cause tests, and follow-up tests. Drug testing is done when applying for employment in the railroad, aviation industry, federal transportation, and other workplaces where public safety is critical.

Market Segments

By Product and Service

Drug Screening Products

Drug Screening Services

By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Breath Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By End-User

Workplaces

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools & Colleges

Key Players

The prominent players operating in this market include LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alere (US), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), LifeLoc (US), MPD Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Premier Biotech (US), Psychemedics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Shimadzu (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Drug Screening industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Drug Screening Market Report

1. What was the Drug Screening Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Drug Screening Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Drug Screening Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Drug Screening market.

The market share of the global Drug Screening market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Drug Screening market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Drug Screening market.

