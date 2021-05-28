Building Automation Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

The main functionality of the building automation system (BAS) is keeping the climate in the building within a specified range, keeping the light of the rooms according to an occupancy schedule, observe and monitor performance, any sort of device glitches in all systems and send out alarms in case of malfunction. One of the most beneficial trait of such automation systems is that they save building energy and reduce the maintenance costs way more than a normal building without smart system.
Building automation system-controlled buildings are often referred to as “smart buildings”. Nowadays, the designing of almost all multi-story green buildings include the accommodation of BAS for the air, water, and energy conservation traits.
A building automation system operates the controls of a building from a central hub, though many modern systems can be remotely controlled through a digital platform or app. The software at the heart of this type of system operates using a logic algorithm to manage controls according to direct inputs and preset conditions, giving rise to the term “smart building.”
Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic and Growth Factors
According to a recent research by Research Dive, the main driving factor of the global building automation system market is the rising demand for integrated security solutions in an urban life of security breach. The building automation systems include smart features such as video monitoring and face recognition to automate and strengthen the security of a building. Some of the other features of BAS building also include systems such as:
- Plumbing systems
- Fire alarms and other emergency systems
- Lighting and other electrical systems
- Elevators and other mechanical systems
- HVAC systems and rooftop units
- Surveillance cameras and other security systems
- VAV Boxes
- Vents and exhaust fans
The global market for building automation system has experienced a decline in growth rate since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the restrictions imposed, almost every industrial verticals including the building automation system market has gone through a drastic downfall. However, the key players of the industry are focusing on developing new strategies to overcome this challenge. The implementation of the AI for complete automation is going to create many opportunities for the market in the forecast period.
Trending Advances of the Industry
According to the recent report published by Research Dive, the leading players of the global building automation system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Siemens AG, General electrical, United Technologies Corporation, Hubbell Inc. and many others.
These market players are focusing on developing unique strategies including upgradation of existing technology, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations and partnerships to withstand the market competition.
Some of the latest developments of the market are as follow:
-
As per a recent news, Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, has announced the launch of a new flexible service suite to its customers in Middle East & Africa, in November, 2020. The report also states that the new service suite is set to leverage the OpenBlue digital technology of Johnson Controls to influence remote and contactless services, with the blend of its 130-years of expertise in green building services. This new offering has over 20 unique customizable options to cater to the increased demands for smarter and safer buildings, which is now available in Middle East and Africa starting October 2020.
Summing up, the global industry of building automation system is going to flourish during the upcoming years for the advantageous features of smart homes it promotes.
