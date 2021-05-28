Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Electronic controllers have been used since ages to control the speed of electric motors used in numerous industrial sectors. Nearly all equipment that use an engine needs a speed controller for the safe and efficient functioning of the system. By using speed controllers like a variable frequency drive (VFD), the system processes are improved and also a significant quantity of energy is saved.

What is a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)?

A VFD is an electrical motor that controls the speed of an AC induction machine. A VFD consists of a high-speed central controlling unit (such as DSP, microprocessor), power electronic devices (such as IGBT, MOSFET), and optional sensing devices based on the system being used. These drives decrease the power usage and make the working of electrical systems (such as fans, pumps, and compressors) more smooth and effective.

VFDs are extensively used in applications where AC motors are used, such as VFD for motor control, due to their wide array of properties. VFDs have enhanced functionality and operation abilities as compared to conventional motors. In addition, VFDs facilitate adjustable speed control and phase protection, under protection, and over-voltage protection.

The invention of VFD has come up as a boon to a wide array of industrial equipment as it has enhanced the operations of these motors to a significant level. The rising advancements in the variable frequency drive arena are foreseen to enrich the functioning of numerous types of industrial equipment in the near future.

What is Boosting the Demand for VFDs?

The growing need for effective energy systems and mounting applications of VFDs in a variety of industries are projected to boost the demand for VFDs. As per statistics by Research Dive, the global variable frequency drives market is projected to gather $25,180.7 million in the 2020–2027 timeframe, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. The global variable frequency drives market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace owing to the growing adoption of technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). However, the abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has made a negative impact on the global variable frequency market owing to the stoppage of industrial processes amidst the crisis period. Stoppage of industries has badly impacted the demand as well as supply of VFDs during the pandemic. However, with the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the industries are expected to recuperate from the incurred losses and get back on track.

In the course of the pandemic, manufacturing and production companies experienced the need for remote operations of numerous power control and electrical systems where minimal human attention is essential. The implementation of IIOT in various companies is likely to facilitate real-time monitoring and virtual control of VFD operated systems.

Recent Developments in the Variable Frequency Drive Market

The newest developments in VFD software and hardware help resolve common problems of system integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and industrialists. Advanced VFDs enable faster and easier functioning of systems with fewer resources. Developments such as wireless diagnostics signify the future of VFDs—whether it is Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or something else completely. In a factory where access to a VFD in a closed enclosure might be limited, engineers can connect directly to the system from a distance by making use of the wireless signal built into the VFD. This online software allows engineers to view and spot glitches in the system without touching the VFD or its enclosure.

Currently, VFD manufacturing companies are investing in state-of-the-art VFD technology. Some of the leading VFD market players, such as Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Johnson Controls International plc, Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Siemens, Amtech, and many more, are undertaking various initiatives to develop more advanced VFDs.

For instance,

In July 2018, Unitronics, a designer and producer of integrated PLC + HMI controllers, launched a line of variable frequency drives. With this launch, the company intends to be well-efficient in meeting customer demands for motor and motion control solutions.

In May 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., a provider of industrial automation equipment for manufacturing machinery in the America, developed FR-E800 series of variable frequency drives. The FR-E800 series is compact and energy-saving and designed to be extremely accurate, improve speed control, facilitate quick set-up and commission, and increase system safety.

In July 2020, Servo Products Co., a designer and manufacturer of a broad line of manual machine tools and accessories, introduced a variable frequency drive (VFD) and VFD Plus kits which consist of all the features to convert traditional variable speed mills and step pulley mills from mechanically controlled speed into an electronically controlled engine.

In August 2020, Invertek Drives, a U.K.-based manufacturer, launched an Optidrive Coolvert variable frequency drive (VFD), which is intended for CO2 condensing systems. The unit has a compact design, which is one of the smallest in the market, and is an ideal solution for engine manufacturers who have limited panel space and require complete system design flexibility.

Such developments clearly indicate that the future of the global VFD market is bright and the market is going to observe accelerated growth in the upcoming years.

