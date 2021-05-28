Surgical Hat Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

For years, healthcare professionals have been stepping inside the operation room wearing surgical hats or caps or sometimes called scrub hats or scrub caps. Surgical hats are used to cover and hold back the hair during medical procedures. Alike hand gloves, scrub hats aid in keeping the operation room disinfected and the surgery sites free from contamination. Doctors, surgeons, and nurses prefer wearing them and, in some procedures even the patient might also need to wear a scrub hat.

A surgical hat must be worn to cover all of the hair, scalp, and ears to reduce shedding of dead skin particles and hair and safeguard the patients that are under procedure from infection. Even though a surgical hat might seem like a simple medical accessory, it is of prime importance during surgical procedures. The market is flooded with various types of surgical hats to offer best protection during medical procedures. As per a Report by Research Dive, the global surgical hat market is estimated to hit $7,32,560.3 thousand by 2027; mainly owing to the rising demand for surgical hat to maintain personal safety and hygiene in healthcare centers to curb the COVID-19 infection.

To help you choose the best surgical hat, here’s a guide that will familiarize you with the key types of surgical caps and guide you in making the best purchasing decision.

What are the Different Types of Surgical Hats?

Before you pick the right scrub hat for you, you must know about some of the top options available in the market. The four key types of surgical hats are:

1. Ponytail Surgical Hats:

These surgical hats come with an opening in the back to hold and keep in place long hair. They are also equipped with a pouch in which bigger hair can be pushed into for additional safety.

2. Pixie Surgical Hats:

These surgical hats have a close-fitting and are made for healthcare personnel with shorter hair. They do not possess a lot of extra space, so they aren’t fit for a person with long voluminous hair. They are an ideal option if you have shorter and less dense hair.

3. Bouffant Surgical Hats:

Bouffant surgical hats are similar to a flattened chef’s cap or an extra-large shower cap. If you have very long or dense hair, bouffant hats offer adequate amount of space to tuck in all your hair strands safely.

4. Disposable Surgical Hats:

Most of the surgical hats are made up of fabric, and hence can be washed and reused. However, there are some disposable surgical hats available in the market for those functioning in extremely contagious or hazardous areas where it might not be ideal (or desirable) to reuse a surgical hat. Disposable surgical caps are an ideal fit if you work in highly infectious environments.

How to Choose an Ideal Surgical Hat?

As there are various options for surgical caps available in the market, it might be confusing to choose an ideal fit for you. Most surgical hats come in free size, so it is desirable to select the correct type of surgical hat for your hair; or else, it won’t be suitable and may cause inconvenience during surgical procedures. For instance, if you have very long, voluminous hair, a close-fitting surgical hat will be very tight to hold all your hair in place.

If you have short or less dense hair, a pixie surgical hat can certainly work for you. If you have hair that can be tied into a ponytail or bun, then a pony surgical hat can be a good choice for you. If you have shorter hair that is dense and highly voluminous, a bouffant surgical hat can be an ideal pick. Moreover, if you do not need a surgical hat often or if you work in an environment that is highly infectious and sensitive then a disposal hat might be an ideal choice for you.

Also, it is vital to pay attention to the fabric blend of the surgical hat designs you are considering to buy. Surgical hats made with 100% cotton are breathable and light weight, but are likely to shrink over time after some washes. Numerous combinations of cotton-polyester blends are also available in the market. Surgical hats made with a fabric that has polyester blend are more durable as compared to 100% cotton hats and also they do not shrink with time.

Surgical hats also come in a variety of colors. You can choose from a wide range of solid colors as per your likings. Moreover, there are also many kinds of prints available such as flowers, cartoon characters, polka dots, abstracts, and other patterns. Some surgical hats have feature fun additions like a shark fin or cat ears—these hats are perfect for you if you work in a pediatric ward.

It is ideal to have several types and numbers of surgical hats so that you always have one on hand in any type of situation or if the other is in the wash; it is your duty as a medical professional to maintain hygiene and safeguard your patients’ health.

