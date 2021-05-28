Fitness Equipment Market Size By 2020 | Global Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Company Profiles

Fitness equipment is a device or machine used to do physical exercises in order to manage overall weight, develop muscular strength, and improve physical stamina. Weightlifting machines, treadmills, and stationary bikes are the commonly used fitness equipment. The increase in health awareness among people has increased the demand for fitness equipment across the globe. The health club is the largest consumer of fitness equipment and these equipment are also gaining enormous demand from the homecare sector, owing to rise in number of people adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the global fitness equipment market. The demand for home fitness equipment such as free weights, exercise bikes, and others has increased during the pandemic as fitness centers & gyms were closed due to imposition of lockdown by various countries across the globe. In addition, technological advancements in fitness equipment during the pandemic period has boosted the global market. For instance, in September 2020, LG Business Solutions USA, entered the fitness equipment business with the launch of a new 15-inch touchscreen display, specifically designed for a variety of exercise equipment in order to meet the needs of modern consumers. Featuring LG’s leading Pro:Centric and Pro:Idiom technologies, the displays can be customized with unique user interfaces and branded content, making them ideal for gyms, multi-unit living facilities, hotels, corporate fitness centers, and schools. Such initiatives taken by companies is driving the growth of the global fitness equipment market during the pandemic.

Key Developments in the Industry

The companies operating in the global industry are adopting various growth strategies and business tactics such as mergers & acquisitions, business expansion, partnerships, and product launches to acquire a leading position in the global market, which is predicted to consequently help the fitness equipment market to grow exponentially in upcoming years.

For instance, in June 2019, Novofit, the leading fitness equipment distributors, and Precor, an Amer Sports brand, entered into a partnership, NovoFit, in order to expand business in the Australian fitness equipment market. The aim behind the partnership is to become Australia’s trusted provider of global fitness brands and to develop personalized health & fitness experiences.

In October 2019, Nautilus Inc., an innovative leader in home fitness for 40 years, launched the first-ever ‘Bowflex C6’ indoor cycling bike, which delivers leading connected fitness user experiences. The users of Bowflex C6 can digitally connect to popular apps, which allows them to ride with their preferred trainers via streaming on-demand classes.

Forecast Analysis of Global Fitness Equipment Market

The global fitness equipment market is anticipated to witness a striking growth over the forecast period, owing to the rise in number of health & fitness clubs due to increase in awareness amongst people about importance of good health. Conversely, the high costs associated with gym setup and fitness equipment such as treadmills, free weights, and elliptical are factors predicted to hamper the market growth in the projected timeframe.

The increase in obese population across the globe along with the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and other health disorders are the significant factors estimated to fuel the growth of the global market in the coming future. As per a latest report published by Research Dive, the global fitness equipment market is expected to garner $15,576.5 million during the forecast period (2020-2027). Regionally, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global industry, mainly due to growing adoption of weight management practices by people in the region to improve muscular health and stamina. The key players functioning in the global market include ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym SPA, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., Amer Sports Corporation, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Nautilus, Inc., TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Torque Fitness LLC, and Cybex International, Inc.

