Plasma Fractionation Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2027

Plasma fractionation is the technique of bifurcating plasma from the donated blood. Healthcare professionals use plasma fractionation to treat auto-immune disorders and therapeutics. Blood consists of approximately 55% plasma, 44% red blood cells, and 1% white blood cells. Plasma is the carrier of essential hormones, nutrients, and proteins throughout the body, apart from water, salt, and enzymes. The important components of plasma are clotting factors, antibiotics, fibrinogen, and protein albumin. These components are further separated and utilized for therapies for those suffering from shock, trauma, immune deficiency disease, burns, and rare chronic disorders. Plasma fractionation is carried out in two ways, namely – whole blood (recovered plasma) and apheresis (source plasma).

Forecast Analysis of Plasma Fractionation Market

The global plasma fractionation market is expected to enhance due to the swift rise in autoimmune diseases in the geriatric population. For instance, an article published on gulfnews.com stated that diabetes is considered as much deadlier than the Covid-19 virus as this disease kills three times more people every year than the novel coronavirus disease. Further, amongst the coronavirus deaths, almost 40% were reported to be diabetic. Also, this illness kills someone every eight seconds in the world, thus causing 4.2 million deaths in the year 2019, thrice the number than the Covid-19 deaths. According to the International Diabetes Society, by 2045, the diabetes numbers will rise to 629 million worldwide.

Apart from this, an upsurge in the plasma collections centers is predicted to drive the global market in the coming years. For instance, in July 2020, the Delhi Chief Minister, inaugurated the first plasma bank of India at the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to simplify plasma access for the Covid-19 patients. The bank will coordinate will all the coronavirus recovered patients who are willing and eligible to donate plasma. Apart from this, the rise in the use of immunoglobulin in hematological, neurological, and therapeutics is projected to fuel the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, as per a report offered by Research Dive, the global plasma fractionation market is anticipated to reach $45,803.2 million during the 2020-2027 forecasted period. Moreover, the North American market is estimated to rise rapidly due to a surge in the per capita expenditure on healthcare in the U.S.A and the availability of modern healthcare facilities.

Recent Developments in the Market

The well-known participants of the global plasma fractionation market are concentrating on exclusive tactics such as mergers and acquisitions of prospering companies, constructing product portfolios, new product declarations, financing for the upcoming activities and innovations, and investments in research & development fields. These tactics are propelling the growth of several businesses worldwide. For instance, in April 2020, Octapharma, a pharmaceutical company, launched a project to explore therapies and has collaborated with global leaders in plasma fractionation to develop plasma-based hyper-immune immunoglobulin therapy for diagnosing Covid-19 disease. The leaders involved are CSL, BPL, Takeda, LFB, and Biotest. Furthermore, in August 2020, Alishech, Israel-based biotech & pharmaceutical company, built Russia’s biggest blood plasma fractionation plant. The plant consists of more than 25 drugs like albumin, immunoglobulin, and dried plasma to name a few.

Apart from this, in September 2019, Biopharma, a Ukrainian pharmaceutical company, introduced a plasma fractionator, the only biopharmaceutical company to do so in the eastern European region. The plasma obtained is used for preparing life-saving drugs and research & development projects. Also, in February 2019, Kedrion Biopharma, a pharmacy company, received approval from the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) for a plasma fractionation facility in Melville.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

As the novel coronavirus disease affected more than half of the world’s population, plasma therapy seemed to be an emerging boon for all patients. Severe complications developed due to the Covid-19 disease are being treated with the plasma donated by the recovered coronavirus patients as these contain antibodies against the disease. For instance, in an article published on newindianexpress.com, B Venkatesh of Rayagada is one of the several people who is saving Covid-19 patients by donating and arranging plasma. Therefore, plasma fractionation processes are anticipated to be a huge success in obtaining plasma during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Future Scope of the Market

An increase in the use of recombinant choices like protease inhibitor and fibrinogen concentration for diagnosis of autoimmune disorders is projected to hinder the market growth in the future years. However, the rise in company investments and government funding in research & development projects are estimated to open up promising opportunities in the market shortly. Apart from this, individual lifestyles such as alcohol consumption, fast food intake, and tobacco are increasing the chances of inflammatory disorders, thus leading to global market growth in the forthcoming years

