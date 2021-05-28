COVID-19 Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Growing need for laboratory automation, developing integrated laboratory informatics solutions, increasing need for compliance with regulatory standards, and increasing demand for biobanks/biorepositories. On the other hand, the lack of integrated standards and high maintenance and service costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component

Services

Software

Laboratory Informatics Market, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Remotely Hosted

Laboratory Informatics Market, by Industry

Life Sciences Industry Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Biobanks & Biorepositories Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Laboratories Contract Service Organizations Academic Research Institutes

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other Industries

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Laboratory Informatics Market.

The market share of the global Laboratory Informatics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Laboratory Informatics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Laboratory Informatics Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Laboratory Informatics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Laboratory Informatics Market Report

What was the Laboratory Informatics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Laboratory Informatics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Laboratory Informatics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

